Nikkiso to provide pumps for Germany’s largest land-based import terminal

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Nikkiso CE&IG) has secured a contract to provide nearly 30 submerged motor pumps for Germany's largest land-based terminal for liquefied gases in Stade.

Nikkiso CE&IG is providing both high-pressure and low-pressure pumps for the project, which is being built by Hanseatic Energy Hub and scheduled to be operational in 2029.

The terminal includes Europe’s two largest LNG tanks, each with a capacity of 240 000 m3, and a total output capacity of 21.7 GWh/h – enough to power approximately 20 million homes. The initial phase will feature infrastructure for LNG, bio-LNG, and synthetic natural gas (SNG), while a future phase will include ammonia due to its role as a hydrogen carrier to support the transition to hydrogen as a fuel.

Nikkiso CE&IG has been contracted by the lead EPC contractor, Tecnicas Reunidas, to provide 20 low-pressure and nine high-pressure pumps for the project, scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Ole Skatka-Jensen, Regional Vice-President for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Nikkiso CE&IG, said: “Both Nikkiso CE&IG’s presence and our contribution to major energy transition projects in Europe continues to grow. We have expertise in providing equipment and service support for LNG, as well as hydrogen and ammonia, and we are proud to be part of such an important project for Germany and Europe’s move to these lower-carbon fuels.”