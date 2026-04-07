EXIM approves US$2 billion+ to send US LNG to Egypt

The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) Board of Directors has approved an export credit insurance authorisation of more than US$2 billion supporting US LNG exports to Egypt.

As global demand for reliable energy grows, the approval extends EXIM’s efforts to ensure American producers and exporters are positioned to compete and win in strategic markets. Expanding US LNG exports helps support jobs across the American energy sector and strengthens the US’ role as a dependable energy supplier to partners around the world.

“American energy is in demand, and American workers deserve to be the ones supplying it,” said Chairman, John Jovanovic. “This authorisation puts US energy molecules to work in a critical market, stands behind American exporters who need a partner willing to compete, and deepens a strategic relationship that secures our supply chains and opens new doors for US industry.”

The authorisation is expected to support LNG shipments scheduled across 2026 and 2027 under Hartree’s contracts with EGPC, expanding access to reliable American energy supplies while strengthening commercial ties between the US and Egypt.