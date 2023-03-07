Gasum registers for business in the Netherlands

The Gasum Group is cementing its presence in the ARA region by registering for business in the Netherlands. LNG and bio-LNG uptake are expected to increase significantly in the European maritime segment in coming years as new emissions regulations are introduced.

The Gasum Group’s Swedish entity, Gasum AB, was entered into the Dutch trade register in February 2023. While Gasum has been active in the region for some time now, being registered as a legal entity in the Netherlands opens up new opportunities for the future in the LNG and bio-LNG maritime market.

“LNG-usage in maritime transport will increase significantly in the near future. Upcoming EU emissions regulations are expected to increase interest and uptake of lower emission alternatives, of which LNG is currently the most viable. The continental Northwest Europe region is a huge emerging market and Gasum is well positioned as an experienced player to take a significant piece of it,” said Jacob Granqvist, Vice President, Maritime at Gasum.

Expanding maritime LNG operations in the Northwest Europe region is part of Gasum’s strategy. For Gasum, LNG is an important enabler on the pathway to decarbonising transportation, at sea, as well as on land.

Another important strategic focus area for the Gasum Group is increasing availability of biogas, including its liquefied form (bio-LNG), which can be used directly instead of or mixed in with LNG. Bio-LNG can cut carbon dioxide emissions by 90% compared to fossil fuels, when it its produced from waste streams. Gasum’s goal is to increase biogas availability on the market significantly in the next five years.