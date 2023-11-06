QatarEnergy and Sinopec sign LNG supply agreement

QatarEnergy has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) for the North Field South (NFS) expansion project.

The two sides also signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the delivery of 3 million tpy of LNG from the NFS project to Sinopec’s receiving terminals in China over a span of 27 years.

The agreements were signed in Shanghai today by Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Dr. MA Yong-sheng, the Chairman of Sinopec, in a special ceremony attended by senior executives from both companies.

Pursuant to the terms of the partnership agreement, QatarEnergy will transfer a 5% interest to Sinopec in a joint venture company that owns the equivalent of 6 million tpy of LNG production capacity in the NFS project.

Today’s partnership agreement is the second of its kind with Sinopec, following a similar one signed in Doha last April, which marked Sinopec’s entry as a shareholder in one of the North Field East (NFE) joint venture companies that own the NFE project, one of the most critical projects in the global LNG industry. The agreement will not affect the participating interests of any of the other shareholders.

The long-term LNG SPA follows another SPA signed in November 2022 for the supply of 4 million tpy of LNG over 27 years, the longest LNG supply agreement in the history of the industry.