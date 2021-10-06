TotalEnergies commits to biodiversity protection in LNG project

In line with its guiding principle of transparency in sustainable development and in engaging with civil society, TotalEnergies is publishing on its website the Environmental, Safety and Health Impact Assessment (ESHIA) and the biodiversity implementation strategy of the Arctic LNG 2 project, in which the Company holds a direct and indirect 21.64% stake.

Based on the ESHIA and in accordance with the most stringent international performance standards, Arctic LNG 2 has defined a set of actions that will be implemented to minimise the environmental and social footprint, and to deliver a positive impact on biodiversity and the surrounding communities. These measures will be monitored by third-party organisations, including all of the international credit agencies that will be contributing to the project and have engaged in a demanding dialogue with the project team to reinforce its commitments on the basis of IFC (International Finance Corporation) Performance Standard 6.

The biodiversity protection strategy of the project will be based on the following plans and programmes:

The Biodiversity Conservation Management Program (BCMP) in accordance with the recommendations of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation.

The Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP) setting out the commitments and measures identified in the ESHIA in order to avoid, minimise and, if necessary, compensate the impacts on biodiversity and ecosystems.

The Biodiversity Action Plan (BAP) setting out the specific commitments and actions taken by the project in accordance with IFC Performance Standard 6 requirements for No Net Loss in Natural Habitats and a Net Gain in Critical Habitats.

The Biodiversity Monitoring and Evaluation Programme (BMEP) to measure the outcomes of the biodiversity plans implemented.

These plans and programmes will be published by TotalEnergies as they are approved.

“As a major player in the energy transition, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people. This is why we have pledged to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including those related to the conservation of biodiversity”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. “The development of the LNG projects in which we are participating in Northern Russia generates legitimately high expectations in terms of protection of the environment and biodiversity. We take these expectations seriously and responsibly. With our partners, we are mobilising significant resources to ensure that these projects are implemented and operated in an exemplary manner. Our commitment to our stakeholders is to answer their questions transparently and to share studies and documentation with them.”