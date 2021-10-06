PETRONAS delivers 50th LNG cargo

PETRONAS has marked another milestone in floating LNG (FLNG) technologies following the delivery of its 50th LNG cargo from its first FLNG facility, the PETRONAS floating LNG SATU (PFLNG SATU).

The milestone cargo was successfully loaded on 25 September 2021 onto the Seri Cemara LNG carrier operated by MISC Berhad for shipment to Taiwan.

The 50th cargo is a significant achievement for PETRONAS, a pioneer in the industry, and demonstrates the viability of offshore gas production with FLNG solutions. The first FLNG cargo was produced from the Kanowit gas field, offshore Sarawak in 2017.

PFLNG SATU was also the world’s first FLNG facility to successfully produce LNG from two remote gas fields when it was relocated from the Kanowit gas field to its current location at the Kebabangan gas field, off-shore Sabah, in 2019.

PETRONAS Vice President of LNG Assets, Abang Yusuf Abang Puteh said, “We are proud to celebrate this milestone cargo from PFLNG SATU which attests to the world-class reliability of our first FLNG facility and more importantly, the commitment of our workforce to provide an uninterrupted supply of LNG to our customers.

“This achievement showcases our leadership in the LNG industry, where we continue to benefit from our first-mover advantage to monetise remote and stranded gas fields with FLNG solutions. Despite operating in a challenging environment heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, PFLNG SATU has produced and exported nearly 3.18 million t of LNG from the Kebabangan and Kanowit gas fields since 2017, whilst maintaining high health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) standards,” Abang Yusuf added.

The PFLNG SATU is designed to operate at water depths of up to 200 m with a production capacity of 1.2 million tpy of LNG. Currently, PETRONAS is the only global energy company in the world that owns and operates two FLNG facilities.