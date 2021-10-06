KN operator of two LNG terminals in Brazil

Since the Gas Natural Açu (GNA) LNG-to-power project launched commercial operations, KN became an operator of the two fully operational LNG terminals worldwide. The opening ceremony of the GNA LNG terminal and the GNA I thermal power plant celebrates a significant milestone of the project for GNA, as well as for KN Açu Serviços de Terminal de GNL Ltd (KN Açu), which is responsible for ensuring smooth operations of the fully functioning LNG import terminal in the Port of Açu, Brazil.

Natural gas-fired thermoelectric plant UTE GNA I (GNA I) is a US$1 billion LNG-to-power project located at the Port of Açu, in the northern region of Rio de Janeiro. With 1338 MW of installed capacity, enough to supply energy for 6 million households, GNA I will contribute to the energy security of the national system. In addition, the project includes BW Magna, a 28 million m3/d operational LNG FSRU.

KN was appointed as the operator of the LNG terminal in this project in 2020, with an initial 13-year operational period term of the agreement, including a possibility of its extension upon mutual agreement. Since then, KN established local organisation KN Açu and provided extensive in-house training for a local O&M team; the company role also comprised the development of an O&M strategy and ISO compliant management system, other relevant operational and commercial processes such as terminal commercial rules, emergency response plan, hydrocarbon accounting system, and other systems required for the operational phase of the terminal.

KN and KN Açu teams have jointly assisted GNA in launching commercial operation by providing extensive on-site and remote support during different project development phases including mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, and commissioning stages, including functional and performance testing of the terminal. Furthermore, assistance was provided in the LNG terminal's readiness audits before major project start-up milestones such as hydrocarbon introduction to the terminal, FSRU arrival, gas send-out operations, and similar.

“It is a great pleasure for KN to witness one of the most significant achievements in the recent Brazilian energy sector development and a historic moment for our long-term partner GNA. We are honoured to have a possibility to contribute to this important milestone of a very complex project by our global in-depth expertise and know-how in LNG terminal operational capabilities. Also, I would like to express my gratitude for the tireless professionalism and determination of KN and KN Açu teams, who are committed to ensuring long-term functions of safe and reliable LNG terminal operations trusted to us”, said Darius Šilenskis, CEO of KN.

“We have reached a significant milestone in implementation of the GNA I project and today is a good day to celebrate the joint efforts of everyone involved. We are grateful for the expertise and competence brought by KN into the project, and we are confident that KN will further maintain high safety and goal-oriented performance”, said Bernardo Perseke, CEO of GNA.