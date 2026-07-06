ADNOC launches global LNG marketing and trading platform

ADNOC has launched a global LNG marketing and trading platform in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), combining the marketing activities of ADNOC Gas and XRG with the trading capabilities of ADNOC Trading into an integrated commercial platform.

Designed to enhance flexibility and shipping optionality, the move supports ADNOC Gas’ expanding LNG portfolio, including Ruwais LNG, and XRG’s international gas and infrastructure growth, while strengthening customer access globally. The platform will enhance ADNOC and XRG’s ability to manage a growing and diverse LNG portfolio, building on ADNOC’s five-decade track record as a trusted LNG supplier.

Targeting 47 million tpy of combined marketable LNG by 2035, the platform will rank among the leading global LNG players, scaling up ADNOC and XRG’s capacity to optimise a growing and diverse LNG portfolio and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global energy trading centre.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and XRG Executive Chairman, said: “With LNG demand set to grow substantially, the world will need reliable, responsible and trusted suppliers at scale. This world-class, integrated commercial LNG platform brings together the full strength of ADNOC’s marketing, trading and shipping capabilities to create a single global hub in Abu Dhabi. It marks a step-change in scale, flexibility, and optionality of our LNG marketing and trading platform and will further position ADNOC to meet the world’s growing demand for energy.”

Rashid Al Mazrouei has been appointed Chief Marketing & Origination Officer (LNG), with responsibility for overseeing the marketing of the combined equity LNG portfolios of both XRG and ADNOC Gas. He will lead long-term LNG marketing and origination from ADGM, working closely with ADNOC Trading to centralise marketing activities under the combined platform.

Rashid brings continuity across the combined platform, building on the legacy of ADNOC Gas, which has been a trusted LNG supplier since 1977, delivering more than 3500 cargoes worldwide.

ADNOC Gas’s existing commercial LNG arrangements remain unchanged, with the platform expected to create further upside for ADNOC Gas by supporting the optimisation of its marketing activities for LNG volumes, including future Ruwais LNG volumes.

This is complemented by XRG’s growing global LNG portfolio, supported by supply hubs and offices in London and Abu Dhabi.

Long-term LNG marketing will be centralised under the combined platform, while ADNOC Trading will remain the counterparty for trading activities, with no change to existing customer interfaces. ADNOC Trading has built a significant third-party LNG portfolio within four years, and is ranked among the top global LNG financial traders, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Singapore, and Geneva.

Shipping is a core enabler of the platform’s capabilities. ADNOC Trading’s LNG shipping desk ranked among the top global LNG charterers in both physical and freight derivatives in 2025. ADNOC L&S has expanded its owned LNG fleet to 20 vessels, including 14 modern two-stroke carriers, supporting growing UAE LNG production and global trade.