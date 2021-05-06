Cheniere and Shell to deliver carbon-neutral US LNG to Europe

2 e emissions produced through the entire value chain, from production through use by the final consumer (all scopes). Cheniere Energy, Inc. and Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. have announced that Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC has supplied a carbon neutral cargo of LNG to Shell as part of the companies’ long-term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement. Cheniere and Shell worked together to offset the full lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with the LNG cargo by retiring nature-based offsets to account for the estimated COe emissions produced through the entire value chain, from production through use by the final consumer (all scopes).

The carbon neutral LNG cargo was supplied from Cheniere’s Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility and delivered to Europe in early April. Offsets used were bought from Shell’s global portfolio of nature-based projects with Cheniere purchasing the portion attributable to estimated CO 2 e emissions associated with activities upstream of the FOB delivery point, including production and liquefaction. Nature-based projects protect, transform or restore land and enable nature to add oxygen and absorb more CO 2 emissions from the atmosphere. Each carbon offset is subject to a third-party verification process and represents the avoidance or removal of 1 t of CO 2 e.

“At Cheniere, we’re focused on measuring, reducing and mitigating emissions, and this first carbon neutral cargo for Cheniere highlights our efforts to measure and mitigate emissions throughout the LNG value chain,” said Anatol Feygin, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Cheniere. “We are thankful for our collaboration with Shell in this effort and for our mutually beneficial commitments to improving environmental performance and maximising the climate benefits of Cheniere’s LNG.”

Steve Hill, Executive Vice President, Shell Energy said, “We are very happy to be collaborating with Cheniere on this opportunity. It is great to see more producers offsetting their GHG emissions to meet the increasing demand for carbon-neutral LNG. Using high quality nature-based offsets to compensate for emissions that cannot be avoided or reduced is an important step as we find more ways to reduce emissions across the LNG value chain.”

Earlier this year, Cheniere announced it intends to provide its LNG customers with GHG emissions data associated with each LNG cargo produced at its liquefaction facilities through the company’s Cargo Emissions Tags (CE Tags), beginning in the first half of 2022.