Naftogaz and Baker Hughes sign MoU to develop production, transportation, energy projects

Naftogaz of Ukraine has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, outlining potential areas of co-operation in the oil and gas and broader energy sectors.

The document was signed during CERAWeek 2026 in Houston, Texas.

“The memorandum with Baker Hughes enables a systematic approach to developing new projects using advanced technical and operational solutions. For us, this is about improving infrastructure efficiency, and enhancing equipment reliability,” commented Sergii Koretskyi, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

The memorandum facilitates joint work on the assessment and preparation of potential projects in exploration and production, oil and gas transportation and storage, refining, petrochemicals, and power generation.

Ukraine’s energy sector has incredible potential to provide power to the nation and across Europe. This MoU sets the stages for further collaboration that will help unlock security and prosperity for Ukraine and its people,” added Tayo Akinokun, Senior Vice President, global geozones at Baker Hughes.