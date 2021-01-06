Reganosa’s Mugardos LNG terminal to run on green power

The owner and operator of the Mugardos LNG terminal, Reganosa, has signed a contract with Naturgy to enable the facility to consume only green power from now on.

Located in the port of Ferrol, A Coruña, it is estimated that in 2021 the LNG terminal will require approximately 25 GWh for its operation. Naturgy will be in charge of the supply, which will bring 100% renewable energy to the complex with a certified guarantee of origin.

Through this contract, Reganosa has strengthened its commitment to sustainability and caring for the environment, both of which are part of its decarbonisation and energy transformation strategy.