Woodside and BOTAS finalise long-term LNG supply agreement

Woodside and Boru Hatlari ile Petrol Tasima A.S. (BOTAS) have signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for the long-term supply of LNG.

Under the agreement, Woodside will supply BOTAS a total of approximately 5.8 billion m3 natural gas equivalent, or 0.5 million tpy of LNG, for a period of up to nine years starting in 2030.

This milestone marks the successful conversion of the non-binding heads of agreement (HOA) signed in September 2025 into a binding commitment, reinforcing the shared ambition of both companies to deepen cooperation across the LNG value chain.

Under the agreement, LNG will be supplied primarily from the under-construction Louisiana LNG project in the US, as well as from Woodside’s broader portfolio.

Woodside Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Abbotsford, said: “This supply agreement with BOTAS represents a strategic milestone for Woodside given it is our first long-term LNG supply arrangement with the Turkish market. It is yet another demonstration of the strength and flexibility of Woodside’s diversified portfolio and ability to deliver on our global ambitions.

“Woodside also appreciates the support shown by the Turkish and US governments following the announcement of the HOA earlier this year.”