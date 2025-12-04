Eni signs long-term LNG sale agreement with BOTAS
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Eni has entered a long-term LNG sale agreement with BOTAS, in line with the company’s strategy to grow a diversified global portfolio and secure stable, multi-year relationships in key international markets.
Under the transaction Eni has agreed to supply BOTAS approximately 0.4 million tpy of LNG for 10 years starting from 2028. This contract follows a three-year deal signed by the two corporations in September 2025, for the supply of approximately 0.4 million tpy of LNG starting in November 2025.
The agreement is Eni’s first long-term LNG sale to Türkiye.
