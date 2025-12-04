 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. LNG
  3. 04 Dec 25
  4. Eni signs long-term LNG sale agreement with BOTAS

Eni signs long-term LNG sale agreement with BOTAS

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

Eni has entered a long-term LNG sale agreement with BOTAS, in line with the company’s strategy to grow a diversified global portfolio and secure stable, multi-year relationships in key international markets.

Under the transaction Eni has agreed to supply BOTAS approximately 0.4 million tpy of LNG for 10 years starting from 2028. This contract follows a three-year deal signed by the two corporations in September 2025, for the supply of approximately 0.4 million tpy of LNG starting in November 2025.

The agreement is Eni’s first long-term LNG sale to Türkiye.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/04122025/eni-signs-long-term-lng-sale-agreement-with-bota/

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG import news LNG news in Europe Asia LNG news