Eni signs long-term LNG sale agreement with BOTAS

Eni has entered a long-term LNG sale agreement with BOTAS, in line with the company’s strategy to grow a diversified global portfolio and secure stable, multi-year relationships in key international markets.

Under the transaction Eni has agreed to supply BOTAS approximately 0.4 million tpy of LNG for 10 years starting from 2028. This contract follows a three-year deal signed by the two corporations in September 2025, for the supply of approximately 0.4 million tpy of LNG starting in November 2025.

The agreement is Eni’s first long-term LNG sale to Türkiye.