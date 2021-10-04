Stena completes successful model testing for Vietnam LNG-to-power project

Stena Power & LNG Solutions has completed successful model testing of its LNG receiving terminal technology for the Delta Offshore Energy (DOE) LNG-to-power project in Vietnam.

Scale model testing of the jettyless floating terminal (JFT), the self-installing regas platform (SRP), the floating storage unit (FSU) and an LNG carrier was completed at the Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN) to verify and calibrate Stena’s computer simulations and research, ahead of construction and deployment of the assets to waters off Bac Lieu Province in Vietnam.

Large scale models (up to 10 m in length) were created in a scale of 1:30 to obtain test results with the highest possible accuracy.

A number of various tests were performed by engineers from both Stena and MARIN to simulate critical wave, wind and current conditions specific to local conditions in Vietnam, including 100-year cyclonic and monsoon events.

Knut-Erik Johansen, Engineering Manager, Stena Power & LNG Solutions, said: “We are delighted to have successfully verified the performance of our JFT, SRP, and FSU through an extensive engineering examination with the support of the highly reputable and experienced engineers at MARIN.

“The model testing was carried out over six weeks in MARIN’s large and highly reputable offshore basin to assist us to finalise design, better under-stand performance limits in a variety of localised wave conditions, and ultimately produce safe and effective operational procedures.

“We are delighted to have achieved this important step in the hugely exciting Bac Lieu LNG to Power Project, supporting our innovative client Delta Offshore Energy.” Bobby Quintos, Managing Director, Delta Offshore Energy, added: “The oil and gas industry, particularly offshore, developed and evolved through innovation and change. This new configuration for LNG regasification and storage builds on the FSRU technology, which in 2007 everyone thought was crazy. Today we have a more modular system that can easily be scaled up without having to go to drydock or shipyards. If you are not innovating in this industry, you are falling behind.”

Bureau Veritas (BV) has recently also issued an Approval in Principle (AIP) for the complete LNG receiving facilities engineered by Stena for the DOE project. Similar AIP has been issued by DNV for the JFT.