Bulgargaz EAD launches LNG tender procedure

In order to secure the necessary quantities of natural gas for Bulgarian consumers during the upcoming summer season, Bulgargaz EAD has launched a tender procedure for the delivery of one cargo of LNG (1 million MWh) to a terminal in Turkey.

37 international companies (LNG traders and producers) have been invited to participate in the tender procedure. These companies have previously expressed interest in tenders conducted by the company and have successfully passed the approval procedure of Bulgargaz EAD.

The bids received will be evaluated in accordance with the Methodology based on the criteria of lowest delivery price, delivery term, and payment method.

The terminal near Alexandroupolis, Greece, is undergoing scheduled maintenance starting 1 April 2026, and upon its completion, Bulgargaz plans to receive one additional cargo of LNG, which will be injected into the UGS Chiren to cover part of the demand during the 2026 – 2027 winter season.