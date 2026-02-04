PETRONAS signs 20-year LNG supply agreement with QatarEnergy

PETRONAS LNG Ltd (PLL), a subsidiary of PETRONAS, has signed a 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with QatarEnergy, the first long-term LNG supply agreement between the two companies.

Under the SPA, PLL will offtake up to 2 million tpy of LNG from QatarEnergy over a period of 20 years. The long-term volumes secured through this agreement will play a critical role in reinforcing Malaysia’s energy supply security, ensuring stable and reliable LNG availability to meet growing demand in Malaysia.

The signing was commemorated by PETRONAS President and Group CEO, Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik, and His Excellency, Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and the President and CEO of QatarEnergy during a special ceremony held in Doha on the sidelines of the 21st International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2026).

Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik commented: “This agreement marks an important milestone for PETRONAS in bolstering energy security for those we serve. The supply of LNG through partnerships with industry leading partners such as QatarEnergy complements the cargoes from our LNG heartlands in Malaysia and Canada, diversifying our supply nodes even as PETRONAS unlocks new avenues to derive greater value and efficiency.”

This strategic collaboration enhances PETRONAS’ portfolio resilience amid an evolving global energy landscape, while supporting the nation’s economic development and energy transition priorities. It also reflects the shared commitment between PETRONAS and QatarEnergy to deepen co-operation across the LNG value chain towards a future-ready and sustainable gas portfolio.

This agreement reflects the continuous efforts of both parties, and the strong foundation built over years of collaboration. It positions the partnership to deliver long-term value and support practical progress towards a more sustainable energy future.