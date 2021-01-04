Golar LNG announces acceptance and sale of FSRU ‘LNG Croatia’

Golar LNG Ltd has announced that the FSRU LNG Croatia (formerly known as the Golar Viking) has been accepted by its customer LNG Hrvatska, and that the sale of the FSRU has been completed.

The sale will release approximately US$47 million of free cash to Golar between 4Q20 and 1Q21 after repayment of the vessel debt facility and settlement of remaining conversion and commissioning costs.

Golar will now operate and maintain the LNG Croatia for a minimum period of 10 years under contract with LNG Hrvatska.