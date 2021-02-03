Cryostar continues to deliver compressors

Cryostar has announced the completion of its 100th CM-6 compressor. Roger Dambach, BU LNG TT Director: “We have successfully delivered 100 6-stage compressors in the last four years! These integrally geared compressors, the result of Cryostar’s expertise and capacity for innovation, have made the company a solid leader on the X-DF propulsion market through its unique offering for this technology.”

Samuel Zouaghi, President, emphasises: “Beyond our technological prowess, our success is also proof that our shared values of integrity, respect, and a passion for excellence are embraced by our Cryostar employees each day. They are the foundations upon which our client-oriented culture has been built. We really would like to thank our clients and partners for their trust and assure them that we remain as driven as ever to ensure their complete satisfaction.”

Today, despite the sanitary crisis, Cryostar’s activities, and particularly manufacturing, never stopped since the first lockdown in 2020. The company’s teams are fully committed, deploying every effort necessary to reach the shared objectives and serve Cryostar’s customers and partners.