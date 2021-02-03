Amarinth and RentCo Africa form strategic alliance

Amarinth, a leading company specialising in the design, application and manufacture of centrifugal pumps and associated equipment to the oil and gas, petrochemical, LNG, chemical, industrial, power and desalination markets, has signed a strategic partnership with RentCo Africa Ltd under which the two companies will co-operate on strategic projects in the African territory to provide and finance centrifugal pumps and associated equipment on attractive financing terms.

RentCo Africa, an independent leasing company with headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, provides structured financing solutions through operating leasing and working capital solutions to both the private and public sectors in Africa. The strategic partnership between Amarinth and RentCo will enable organisations making investments in pumping equipment to flexibly finance Amarinth’s world-renowned and proven horizontal, vertical, and inline vertical centrifugal pumps and associated equipment. In particular, those organisations that have capital constraints and are seeking to avoid upfront CAPEX cash outflow, or that are seeking a flexible payment plan.

Amarinth has, over the years, seen high demand for its products in Africa, and working in partnership with RentCo Africa will deliver confidence to the market that projects can be financed and built, overcoming some common financial barriers and building momentum, helping to bring capital projects across the continent to fruition.

The partnership builds on Amarinth’s goals of delivering better localised support across the world, in-line with local content initiatives, enabling the company to deliver its products into the many challenging projects being undertaken in the region.

Itai Choto, Amarinth Sales Manager for the Africa Territory, commented: “We are delighted to announce this strategic alliance and partnership with RentCo Africa. The agreement brings RentCo’s financial structuring and funding expertise into the many challenging and capital-intensive projects we are working on across Africa. We are looking forward to working closely with RentCo, enabling both new and existing clients to exploit fully our centrifugal pumps and associated equipment and bring projects to successful completion.”