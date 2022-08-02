EemsEnergyTerminal completely sold out

Gasunie subsidiary EemsEnergyTerminal has sold the remaining capacity of the LNG terminal in Eemshaven, the Netherlands, to ENGIE SA, who purchased the last 1 billion m3. Earlier contracts were signed with CEZ (Czech Republic) and Shell Western LNG B.V. The total 8 billion m3 available in the Eemshaven is now ‘sold out’. The first delivery of LNG through the terminal is expected to take place as early as mid-September.

With these new capacities added to its existing LNG portfolio, ENGIE – through its business entity ‘Global Energy Management & Sales’ – will strengthen its energy diversification strategy and increase its ability to supply LNG toward Europe.

Ulco Vermeulen, Member of the Executive Board of Gasunie, is pleased that the conclusion of the contracts has led to this result. “In a period of just three months, the floating LNG (FLNG) terminal is now completely sold out. In the coming weeks, all attention will be focused on the technical preparation of the location for the floating terminal. This, too, will take place at record speed.”

According to Marc Pannier, Executive Committee Member of ENGIE’s business entity ‘Global Energy Management & Sales’: “These new capacities are part of ENGIE’s strategy to secure the supply for our customers and support the energy independency in Europe.”

Until this year, the Netherlands only had an LNG terminal in the port of Rotterdam. The expansion in Eemshaven and the optimisation of the Rotterdam terminal will double the LNG import capacity. The new LNG terminal in Eemshaven will consist of two floating FSRUs: the Exmar S188 and the Golar Igloo. They are expected to arrive at Eemshaven in early September.

Over the next five years, the floating terminal will convert LNG into gaseous natural gas in Eemshaven, after which it can be fed into the national natural gas network. In total, an additional 8 billion m3 of natural gas can be brought to the Netherlands.