OceanScore reaches US$5 million in annual recurring revenue

OceanScore, a provider of commercial compliance solutions for maritime emissions regulations, has reached US$5 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

The milestone reflects growing demand from shipowners, managers, ports, and financial institutions for structured, data-based systems to manage the commercial consequences of EU ETS, FuelEU Maritime, and other emerging regimes.

OceanScore’s growth has been driven by a clear shift in the market: emissions regulation has moved beyond reporting and into daily commercial execution. As EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime enter operational phases, shipping companies face increasing exposure related to cost allocation, invoicing, forecasting, pooling decisions, and settlement – areas traditionally managed with manual processes and fragmented tools.

Today, OceanScore works with more than 100 customers and supports compliance workflows for over 2500 vessels globally. Clients use OceanScore’s solutions to increase efficiency through automation, manage risk through full transparency of exposure, and support better commercial decisions, turning compliance into commercial success.

Following the ARR milestone, OceanScore has accelerated investment across product development and regional presence. Earlier in 2026, the company significantly expanded its development team to increase delivery speed and deepen functionality for clients.

Key focus areas include:

Launch of a fully online FuelEU Pooling Marketplace, providing transparent access to surplus and structured execution of pooling agreements.

Preparation for the introduction of UK ETS, enabling companies to manage EU ETS, FuelEU Maritime, and UK ETS within one integrated commercial framework.

Establishment of a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) team, focused on decision support, forecasting, and operational clarity rather than automation for its own sake.

Expansion of OceanScore’s role, including its mandate to administer the Environmental Ship Index (ESI) on behalf of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH).

Expanding OceanScore’s regional presence, including opening an office in Japan and setting up a customer service team in APAC to support the growing customer numbers in the region.

These initiatives reflect OceanScore’s positioning as a long-term commercial partner rather than a point of solution for individual regulations.

Albrecht Grell, Managing Director of OceanScore, responded: “Reaching US$5 million ARR is not a finish line. It confirms that emissions compliance has become a commercial discipline in shipping. Our focus is to provide the systems and transparency companies need to manage exposure, responsibilities, and costs reliably across regions and regulatory regimes.”

Ralf Garrn, Managing Director of OceanScore, added: “As regulatory frameworks expand globally, companies need systems they can trust at scale. Our mission of turning compliance into commercial success guides how we invest, grow, and partner with the industry. Reaching US$5 million ARR is an important validation of that direction.”

As emissions regulation continues to expand globally, OceanScore positions itself as critical infrastructure for the maritime industry, supporting efficiency, managing risk, and enabling better decisions as compliance requirements increase in scope and complexity.