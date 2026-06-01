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  4. Marubeni transfers Taiwanese LNG-fired combined cycle power generation project shares

Marubeni transfers Taiwanese LNG-fired combined cycle power generation project shares

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LNG Industry,

Marubeni Corp. has transferred its entire 40% stake in Everpower IPP Co., Ltd, which operates an LNG-fired combined cycle power generation project in Taiwan, to the Jack Wang Motors Group, Everpower’s largest shareholder.

Everpower owns and operates a 900 MW LNG-fired combined cycle power plant in Taoyuan City, northern Taiwan, and provides power under a long-term power purchase agreement with Taiwan Power Company, Taiwan’s state-owned electric utility service. Since its initial participation in the project in 1995, Marubeni has been involved in the development and construction of the plant and, following completion, has contributed to the steady supply of power in Taiwan through the plant’s stable operation.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/01062026/marubeni-transfers-taiwanese-lng-fired-combined-cycle-power-generation-project-shares/

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