New Fortress Energy Brazil enters terminal lease agreement for TGS

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has announced that its Brazil platform has entered into a long-term lease and capacity agreement for its Terminal de Gás Sul (TGS) LNG import terminal in Santa Catarina, Brazil. The lease agreement is expected to commence in August 2026.

The agreement marks the commercialisation of TGS and is expected to generate US$50 million in annual EBITDA by 2027.

TGS is a strategically located LNG import terminal that provides critical and flexible access to natural gas for power generation in southern Brazil, a region with limited alternative gas supply options. The facility is expected to play a key role in supporting reliable, dispatchable power generation through its flexible LNG infrastructure.

“This agreement delivers immediate, contracted cash flow and highlights the strategic value of our infrastructure platform in Brazil,” said Leandro Cunha, Managing Director of New Fortress Energy Brazil. “TGS is now positioned as a stable, cash-generating asset with meaningful long-term upside.”

In addition to these contracted cash flows, TGS is also expected to underpin NFE’s long-term growth in Brazil. The terminal will supply the company’s UTE Lins 2 power project, a greenfield capacity award from Brazil’s recent auction that is expected to commence operations in 2031.

This combination of near-term contracted cash flow in 2026 and long-term growth tied to greenfield power generation in 2031 reinforces TGS as a cornerstone asset within NFE Brazil’s integrated LNG-to-power platform, with additional opportunities to expand utilisation through future agreements with power generators and industrial customers.