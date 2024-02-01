Nebula Energy LLC buys majority stake in AG&P LNG

Leading LNG terminals and downstream infrastructure company, AG&P LNG (AG&P Terminals & Logistics Pte Ltd), a subsidiary of AG&P Group, has announced that Nebula Energy LLC, a fully integrated investment, development, and asset management company with a focus on LNG and carbon capture and storage (CCS) sectors, has bought majority stake in the company.

With operational headquarters in the UAE, AG&P LNG will now operate as an independent subsidiary of Nebula Energy with key offices in the UAE, Singapore, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Peter Gibson has been appointed as Chairman, and Sam Abdalla as Vice Chairman, while Karthik Sathyamoorthy will continue to remain the CEO of AG&P LNG. AG&P LNG accelerates the adoption of downstream LNG infrastructure and logistics networks, bridging the gap between infrastructure/logistics and demand with its advanced proprietary LNG technology and singular leading LNG credentials to develop, own and operate LNG assets in fast-growing markets.

Sathyamoorthy said: “We are thrilled to welcome Nebula Energy as our main shareholder. The new equity will accelerate the deployment of the LNG infrastructure ecosystem for downstream markets through bridging the need for cost-effective LNG supply solutions, enabled by Nebula Energy, combined with our compelling techno-commercial solutions. With this partnership, AG&P LNG will singularly serve as the one-point integrated source for the rapid unlocking of near-term market demand. We are very privileged to work with Nebula Energy and make this clean energy available quickly and safely to the people across South and Southeast Asia.”

Peter Gibson, Chairman, Nebula Energy LLC, added: “We are excited to participate in the future of AG&P LNG and to expedite the roll-out of these vital clean energy network, including LNG terminals, storage and transportation solutions and enable the cost-effective supply of this fuel. This partnership comes at a time of a new cycle of LNG supply and growing demand for LNG in Asia markets where LNG is being increasingly recognised as the critical fuel to profoundly reduce carbon emissions. With AG&P LNG’s presence across high-growth geographies, we look forward to rapidly unlocking these demand-centres and facilitating reliable LNG supply sources to match the demand growth. Furthermore, we are pleased to advise that Nebula Energy is establishing a ship-owning company, Nebula Energy Shipping, where all marine assets will be owned and operated. This company will provide efficient and secure transportation services to support the expanding demand of our LNG business.”

AG&P LNG has a substantial growth pipeline with a total of six LNG terminals in development with proposed capacity of 25 million tpy across several international growth projects. Of its LNG terminal project portfolio, AG&P LNG is the operator of the first LNG import and regasification terminal in the Philippines, called the Philippines LNG (PHLNG) Import Terminal located in Batangas Bay.