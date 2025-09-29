Wärtsilä to supply Andion Scandinavia AB with bio-LNG

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, has been selected to deliver a complete bio-LNG solution to a new biogas plant in Eskilsltuna. The contract has been signed by Andion Scandinavia AB. Andion will act as the main supplier in a design and build contract with the owner of the project Eskilstuna Biogas AB and will install both the biogas upgrading and liquefaction solutions. Once operational, the plant will be capable of producing up to 17 tpd of bio-LNG from organic waste. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in 2Q25.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions will engineer, manufacture, install and commission the complete bio-LNG solution to Eskilstuna Biogas AB facility including a 200 m3 storage tank and export station. The scope also includes potential for future installation of a carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) liquefaction unit. A spare parts package and service agreement will follow.

“We are committed to making a net-zero carbon future possible through utilising organic waste to produce clean energy. This bio-LNG plant represents a significant milestone in our portfolio, and we are pleased to have Wärtsilä’s experience and capabilities supporting us in this,” said Martin Kambler, Managing Director Eskilstuna Biogas AB.

Bio-LNG is produced by first upgrading biogas by removing hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S), CO 2 , and water vapour before it is liquefied at -160°C. It has the same calorific value and other properties as conventional fossil-based LNG, making it a viable and environmentally sustainable replacement fuel.

“Our bio-LNG solutions are a central part of Wärtsilä’s decarbonisation strategy, and our track record of successful installations has given us a leading position in this field. This latest order not only reinforces our commitment to providing solutions for a 100% renewable energy future, but also exemplifies how we are actively contributing to the global transition towards cleaner fuels,” commented Rolf Håkansson, Sales Manager Biogas, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.