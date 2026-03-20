QatarEnergy provides production update

QatarEnergy expects the damage to its Ras Laffan Industrial City caused by missile strikes, which occurred on 18 March 2026, and in the early hours of 19 March 2026, to cost about US$20 billion a year in lost revenue and to take up to five years to repair, impacting supply to markets in Europe and Asia.

The attacks damaged two LNG producing Trains 4 and 6 totalling 12.8 million tpy of production, representing approximately 17% of Qatar’s exports. Train 4 is a joint venture between QatarEnergy (66%) and ExxonMobil (34%), and Train 6 is a joint venture between QatarEnergy (70%) and ExxonMobil (30%).

Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said: “The damage sustained by the LNG facilities will take between 3 – 5 years to repair. The impact is on China, South Korea, Italy, and Belgium. This means that we will be compelled to declare force majeure for up to five years on some long-term LNG contracts.”

The attacks also targeted the Pearl gas-to-liquids (GTL) facility, a production sharing agreement operated by Shell, that converts natural gas into high-quality cleaner burning drop-in fuels and produces base oils used to make premium engine oils and lubricants, and paraffins and waxes.

“The damage caused to one of the two trains at Pearl GTL is being assessed and is expected to be offline for a minimum of one year” Al-Kaabi added.

It should be noted that there will be a loss of associated product production due to this outage as follows:

Condensates: 18.6 million bbl, which is around 24% of Qatar’s exports.

LPG: 1.281 million t, which is around 13% of Qatar’s exports.

Naphtha: 0.594 million t, which is around 6% of Qatar’s exports.

Sulfur: 0.18 million t, which is around 6% of Qatar’s exports.

Helium: 309.54 million ft3/y which is around 14% of Qatar’s exports.