FERC grants extension for Golden Pass to complete LNG project

The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued an order granting Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC an extension – from 21 December 2019 to 30 November 2026 – to complete the construction of its proposed LNG project, and make it ready for service.

The project is located in the vicinity of Sabine Pass, Texas, US.

According to FERC, Golden Pass LNG cited delays in obtaining the necessary authorisations, both from the commission as well as from the Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy (DOE/FE), and the resulting uncertainty as reasons for needing an extension.

In response to this request, FERC stated: “Therefore, Applicants are hereby granted an extension of time until and including November 30, 2026 to complete the construction of the project and make it available for service.”