Havila Biogass selects Nordsol to develop three bio-LNG production plants in Norway

Havila Biogass has selected Nordsol as its technology partner for the development of three identical bio-LNG production plants in Norway. The facilities will be located in Haugaland, Trøndelag and Innlandet, and are scheduled to start operation in 2027/2028.

At each site, organic waste from agriculture and aquaculture, such as manure and fish waste, will be processed into biogas. Nordsol’s advanced bio-LNG production technology will then purify and liquefy the biomethane into bio-LNG, a renewable fuel that directly supports the decarbonisation of Norway’s heavy industry and transport sectors.

Each plant will produce about 100 GWh/y of bio-LNG, marking an important contribution to Havila Biogass’s mission of enabling zero-emission energy through the circular use of local resources. Together, these three projects represent the largest single national commitment to biomethane production and industrial decarbonisation to date.

Kjell Evensgård, CEO of Havila Biogass, said: “We chose Nordsol for their proven, reliable and cost-efficient technology, but equally for the expertise and project approach of their people. Together, we are accelerating the scale-up of sustainable energy systems and taking another major step toward a circular, carbon-negative energy future.”

In addition to these projects, the two companies will work together under a partnership agreement to cost-effectively develop more than 400 GWh of additional bio-LNG capacity in the coming years, bringing the total to over 700 GWh of bio-LNG. This will more than double Norway’s current biomethane supply.

Léon van Bossum, CEO of Nordsol, added: “Havila Biogass acts with the decisiveness that our time demands. Their ambition perfectly matches Nordsol’s drive to turn waste into value. Bio-LNG offers a real opportunity to decarbonise today, and we’re proud to seize that opportunity together.”