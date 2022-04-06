NFE files permit applications to deploy fast LNG

New Fortress Energy (NFE) have announced that it has concurrently filed applications with the US Maritime Administration, the US Coast Guard, and the US Department of Energy to request all necessary permits and regulatory approvals to site, construct, and operate a new offshore LNG liquefaction terminal off the coast of Louisiana, US, with a capacity of exporting approximately 145 billion ft3/y of natural gas, equivalent to approximately 2.8 million tpy of LNG.

“This announcement demonstrates the flexibility, efficiency, and significance of our innovative Fast LNG solution to bring more affordable, reliable, and cleaner fuels to customers around the world,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of NFE. “This is a big step in the growth of our Fast LNG portfolio, which will include both tolling liquefaction for high credit worthy partners like ENI as well as market volumes from our merchant assets like these. With rapid deployment, this project can play a significant role in supporting our nation’s commitment to our European allies and their energy security, as well as support our efforts to reduce emissions and energy poverty around the world.”

The project will be located in federal waters approximately 16 miles off the southeast coast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, and will access abundant US gas supply by leveraging existing infrastructure. Procurement of all long-lead materials is complete and modular assembly of equipment is underway. Subject to the receipt of all required permits and approvals, NFE targets beginning operations by 1Q23.

NFE’s Fast LNG liquefaction design pairs the latest advancements in modular, mid-size liquefaction technology with jack-up rigs or similar offshore infrastructure to enable a much lower cost and faster deployment schedule than today’s floating liquefaction vessels and onshore liquefaction terminals.

With the recent announcement by the US and European Commission to ensure additional LNG volumes for the EU, LNG production off the coast of Louisiana can support the EU’s goal to end its dependence of Russian fossil fuels as well as NFE’s growing business around the world of reducing emissions and pollution by providing a cleaner, affordable, and reliable alternative to oil-based fuels.