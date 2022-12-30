 Skip to main content
Höegh LNG signs time charter contract with Federal Government of Germany

With reference to the stock exchange notice dated 5 May 2022, Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd has signed a binding 10-year time charter contract with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. Höegh Esperanza is allocated to the contract. The vessel will be located in Wilhelmshaven and operated by Uniper acting as agent on behalf of the charterer.

President and CEO of Höegh LNG, Erik Nyheim, commented: “We are very pleased and honoured to be signing the time charter contract with the Federal Government of Germany, and look forward to working in close collaboration with Uniper in Wilhelmshaven.”

