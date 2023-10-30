TotalEnergies commissions floating LNG terminal in Port of Le Havr
TotalEnergies has announced the commissioning of the Cape Ann, its FSRU for LNG located in the port of Le Havre. The terminal injected its first megawatt-hours of gas into the grid operated by GRTgaz, using LNG from Norway.
TotalEnergies has contracted 50% of the terminal's annual capacity of around 5 billion m3, to supply it with LNG from its global portfolio. The remaining capacity will be marketed according to rules approved by the regulator.
Cape Ann key figures:
- Maximum regasification capacity: 5 billion m3/y, or around 10% of French con-sumption.
- Storage capacity: 142 500 m3.
- Vessel dimensions: 283 m x 43.4 m.
- Draught: 12.5 m.
- Deadweight: 112 457 t.
- Lightship: 31 676 t.
- Date of first launch: June 2010.
- Owner: Höegh LNG.
- Flag: French.
