OLT Terminal again in operation

OLT Offshore LNG Toscana has resumed full operation of the FSRU Toscana terminal, which, after completing the re-installation and reconnection to the national gas network activities and receiving an LNG cargo aimed at gassing-up and cooling-down the plant, returns to commercial operation.

With extraordinary maintenance concluded on 24 November 2024, regasifica-tion activity officially resumed on 25 November 2024, with the receipt of the first cargo of liquefied natural gas.

The FSRU Toscana terminal can receive cargoes of up to 173 250 m3 (165 000 m3 with a 5% operational tolerance on discharge) and, thanks to the Wobbe index correction system, LNG from almost all the LNG liquefaction plants, while providing its users and the system with high flexibility of injection into the grid.

Regasification capacity is currently allocated at 100%, until Gas Year 2026/2027.