Deutsche ReGas and Outokumpu to decarbonise process technologies

Deutsche ReGas has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Outokumpu, a global leader in sustainable stainless steel, on the utilisation of industrial process heat and sustainable electricity for decarbonising their process technologies.

The process heat and sustainable electricity will be sourced from a new biocarbon plant that Outokumpu plans to operate in Mukran Port. The collaboration would significantly increase the energy efficiency of both, the Energie-Terminal ‘Deutsche Ostsee’ of Deutsche ReGas and Outokumpu’s biocarbon plant leveraging on the potential to strengthen Mukran Port as a future-proof energy hub.

“Following Outokumpu’s decision to choose Mukran Port as its location, this collaboration is the logical next move for our companies,” explained Ingo Wagner, CEO of Deutsche ReGas. “The process heat will allow us to cover a significant amount of our energy needs. The intended co-operation highlights our commitment to decarbonising our terminal and reducing operational costs for our customers.”

“Replacing fossil coke with biocoke is currently the best available technology and most important use case for Outokumpu to reduce our direct emissions,” added Stefan Erdmann, Chief Technology Officer of Outokumpu Group. “The co-operation with Deutsche ReGas further enhances the value chain of our biocarbon plant by commercialising the side-streams and reinforces our decision to settle in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.”

As announced in December 2024, Outokumpu’s plan is to annually produce 15 000 t of biocarbon, using waste wood biomass, for the further delivery to its Tornio biocoke agglomeration plant – a new facility at the grounds of Outokumpu’s fully integrated stainless steel mill in Finland. Mukran Port serves ideal shipment logistics for Outokumpu’s requirements. Valuable byproducts from the process in Mukran include side-streams such as green energy from process heat.

The Outokumpu EvoCarbon factory in Mukran, Germany is expected to ramp-up its initial biocarbon production during summer 2026, and subsequently the delivery of process heat, to convert into green energy, for local consumption by Deutsche ReGas and the municipality of Sassnitz will follow upon completion of the factory processes.

“We wholeheartedly welcome the planned cooperation between ReGas and Outokumpu in Mukran. This demonstrates the achievable synergies among different users at Mukran Port and the strategic direction of our port with its infrastructure options,” concluded Henry Forster, CEO of Fährhafen Sassnitz GmbH.