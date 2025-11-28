Centrica Energy and Exodus sign LNG agreement

Centrica Energy has announced the signing of a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) to supply LNG to Exodus for Honduras, marking a new milestone in the country’s energy development.

Under the terms of the agreement, Centrica will deliver approximately six LNG cargoes per year to Exodus through a ship-to-ship operation into the FSU Bilbao Knutsen, located in Puerto Cortes. The 15-year contract is expected to commence in 2026.

“This agreement reflects Centrica Energy’s commitment to expanding global LNG access through strategic partnerships,” said Arturo Gallego, Global Head of LNG at Centrica Energy. “By leveraging our global reach and operational expertise, we’re proud to support Exodus and Honduras in its journey toward a more sustainable and resilient energy future.”

The LNG will be transported to the Brassavola Combined Cycle Power Plant, an operating 150 MW thermal facility with its combined cycle under construction and set to reach 240 MW of power capacity, marking the first-ever import of natural gas for power generation in Honduras. This initiative represents a significant step toward diversifying the nation’s energy mix and reducing its reliance on less environmentally-friendly fossil fuels.

Once operational, the FSU will serve as the backbone of LNG storage at a new terminal currently under construction on Honduras’ Caribbean coast. The project is designed to enhance energy security, improve generation efficiency, and support industrial growth.