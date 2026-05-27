Mercuria and Motor Oil Hellas sign MoU for Dioriga Gas FSRU

Mercuria Energy and Motor Oil Hellas (MOH) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) establishing a framework for long-term co-operation in connection with the Dioriga Gas FSRU project in Greece’s Saronic Gulf.

The Dioriga Gas FSRU, being developed by MOH through its subsidiary, Dioriga Gas, stands as the most advanced and mature FSRU project in Greece. Strategically located in the Saronic Gulf, it represents the optimal solution for LNG imports into Greece and the wider Southeast European region. The project will play a pivotal role in diversifying gas supply sources, enhancing regional energy security, and strengthening Greece’s position as a key LNG gateway for Europe.

Under the MoU, the parties have worked on step-by-step cooperation regarding regasification capacity reservation at the terminal, the long-term supply of LNG by Mercuria to MOH for delivery through the Dioriga Gas FSRU, and the joint development of the framework required to bring the project to commercial operation.