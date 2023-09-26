Corinth Pipeworks awarded contract for FSRU pipeline in Italy

Corinth Pipeworks has been awarded a contract by Snam to manufacture and supply approximately 13 km of longitudinally submerged arc-welded steel pipes (LSAW) for the development of an offshore and onshore natural gas pipeline for the FSRU. The contract is valued at over €10 million.

The greenfield FSRU-based LNG terminal project in the port of Ravenna is a strategic project to help ensuring Italy’s energy needs, increasing security of supply and diversification. Furthermore, the project will provide critical infrastructure, with a capacity of 170 000 m3 and a nominal throughput of 5 billion m3/y of natural gas.

The 26-inch pipeline will be certified to transport up to 100% hydrogen. Corinth Pipeworks is utilising cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, providing solutions for hydrogen certification of new pipelines. As such, steel pipes produced today and installed in the current gas network shall cover the energy mix of tomorrow.

Steel pipes will be manufactured at Corinth Pipeworks’ facilities and will include internal and three-layer polypropylene, external coating, as well as concrete weight coating (CWC), applied at the same location as pipe manufacturing at Thisvi, Greece.

This award to Corinth Pipeworks is the latest from Snam, with the assistance of its Italian business partner PIPEX, and builds on the company's successful long-term relationship and a succession of earlier pipeline developments.