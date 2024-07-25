Wison New Energies signs strategic partnership with CIMC Changhong

Wison New Energies (WNE) and Zhoushan CIMC Changhong Shipyard Co., Ltd have signed a three-year strategic co-operation agreement in Shanghai on 23 July 2024. According to the agreement, WNE shall furnish its clientele with a full suite of EPCIC services pertaining to floating natural gas facilities and clean energy solutions. CIMC Changhong will align synergistically with WNE to mutually reinforce their competencies. Collaboratively, the two companies are poised to bolster Wison's pre-eminence within the sector of integrated clean energy solution. Zhang Wenlu, Senior Vice President of WNE, and Zhu Guiming, Vice President of Changhong International and General Manager of CIMC Changhong, signed on behalf of both parties respectively.

CIMC Changhong is a large scale shipbuilding and offshore engineering company offering integrated services across the entire industry chain, including shipbuilding, repairs, conversions, and marine engineering projects. The company is equipped with six dry docks varying in dimensions from 240 – 510 m long and 40 – 120 m wide. It features a maximum single-lift capacity of 800 t, alongside extensive yard areas and diverse facilities and equipment, which together facilitate the capability of constructing and shipping modules of around 10 000 t. These advanced facilities will further expand WNE's production and construction scale, ensuring that the company can fulfil the demands of forthcoming contracts. This enhancement will specifically boost Wison's proficiency in fabricating large and mega-scale FLNG, FPSO, FSRUs, and other floating facilities.

This strategic partnership underscores Wison's determination and confidence in continuing its expansion and deepening its presence in the clean energy sector. Moving forward, Wison is committed to aggregating premium industrial resources to offer its clients efficient, integrated clean energy solutions, contributing to the global transition towards sustainable energy.