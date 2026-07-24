GAZ-SYSTEM names Poland’s first FSRU

GAZ-SYSTEM has decided on the name of the first FSRU vessel to be located in the Gulf of Gdansk. In an era when security of energy supply represents one of the key geopolitical challenges, ‘Solidarity’ embodies the spirit of regional collaboration and shared responsibility aimed at building Europe’s resilience.

The war in Ukraine, instability in global commodity markets, and the use of energy as an instrument of political pressure have demonstrated that national security depends entirely on robust energy infrastructure. In this vein, ‘Solidarity’ is emerging as an emblem of modern European unity driven by diversification, strategic alliances, and building shared resilience.

“Poland’s first FSRU is not only a symbol of our growing importance in Central and Eastern Europe, but also embodies collective co-operation in the face of common threats – most notably originating from the East. Poland has become a regional leader in energy sector. We are developing state-of-the-art gas and fuel infrastructure, while expanding renewable energy capacity along with the deployment of Poland’s first nuclear reactors. The Solidarity FSRU terminal will serve as an additional critical anchor within our shared security architecture, protecting our interests alongside those of nearby countries,” said Milosz Motyka, Minister for Energy.

“Europe has learnt lessons from the crises of recent years. Energy security cannot be taken for granted; it requires a sustained, forward-looking approach and deliberate capital allocation. The FSRU terminal in the Gulf of Gdansk bolsters the security of Poland and our partners in the region, while the name ‘Solidarity’ aptly captures the idea behind this project – the conviction that Europe’s resilience relies on collective effort,” emphasised Wojciech Wrochna, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Energy and Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure.

The FSRU terminal – currently under construction – will be a defining component of Europe’s new energy security architecture. Ventures of this kind are no longer merely construction undertakings, but they have become core elements of states’ strategic resilience in response to changing geopolitical conditions.

“The FSRU terminal is a critical project not only for Poland, but also for the entire region of Central and Eastern Europe. This landmark project significantly enhances our supply diversification capabilities while establishing critical infrastructure designed to support the regional energy stability for generations. The name ‘Solidarity’ emphasises that energy security today is not purely a national concern – it requires co-operation, mutual responsibility, solidarity, and a regional perspective,” reckons Slawomir Hinc, President of GAZ-SYSTEM Management Board.

Adopting the English name ‘Solidarity’ reflects the project’s international status and highlights the FSRU terminal's role in bolstering regional, rather than just domestic, energy resilience. The use of English also follows global maritime tradition, where English is the standard for vessel identification and communication to ensure greater recognisability in international waters.

The Solidarity FSRU terminal, built at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea and chartered by GAZ-SYSTEM from the Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) Group, will provide regasification services in the Gulf of Gdansk for the next 15 years and beyond.