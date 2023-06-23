Deutsche ReGas takes FSRU for Mukran Terminal

Deutsche ReGas has recently signed an agreement with the Federal Republic Germany about the FSRU TRANSGAS POWER for the planned LNG terminal in Mukran signed.

“This is another milestone for phase II of the LNG terminal 'German Baltic Sea' reached,” said Ingo Wagner, Managing Director of Deutsche ReGas.

The company will be sub-charterer of the regasification vessel, which will be used together with NEPTUNE in phase II of the LNG terminal 'Deutsche Ostsee' in the port of Mukran.

As agreed, Deutsche ReGas takes over the rights and obligations of the head charter agreement between the Federal Republic of Germany and the Greek shipowner, in particular all costs such as the full charter.

The special ship flying the Maltese flag, built in 2021, is one of the most modern, safest and most environmentally-friendly of its kind and has a regasification capacity of up to 7.5 billion m3/y of natural gas and an LNG storage capacity of 174 000 m3.

The LNG terminal ‘Deutsche Ostsee’ in Mukran with the regasification ships NEPTUNE and TRANSGAS POWER will have a total entry capacity according to the BNetzA exemption decision for up to 13.5 billion m3/y of natural gas feature.