Wärtsilä signs maintenance agreement renewal with Höegh LNG Fleet Management

Wärtsilä has signed a five-year renewal of its existing maintenance agreement with Höegh LNG Fleet Management (HLNG). The renewed agreement includes delivery of spare parts and field maintenance services, as well as Wärtsilä’s latest digital solutions and extends the value-adding co-operation between the two companies. The order was included in Wärtsilä’s order book in December 2022.

The agreement covers maintenance on the Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines installed on 10 vessels, nine of which are operating as FSRUs. One of these FSRUs, the ‘Höegh Esperanza’, is currently being used to supply gas to the new LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany.

The scope of the agreement includes digital solutions, such as: Wärtsilä’s unique Expert Insight predictive maintenance service, remote operational support, data-driven dynamic maintenance planning, and fluids management service. Also included is the use of a new collaboration application. The application makes communication between HLNG’s technical crew and Wärtsilä experts easy and manages all necessary reporting. HLNG has direct access to the Wärtsilä Expertise Centres providing support and guidance round-the-clock.

“We recognise Wärtsilä as a technology leader in developing efficiency-based solutions that support decarbonisation efforts, which is an important target for our company. We see this renewed agreement as providing a solid foundation for continued cooperation, and a partnership for joint projects towards decarbonised operations,” said Nils Jakob Hasle, SVP, Head of Fleet Management at Höegh LNG.

“Renewal of the earlier agreement is an endorsement of its value to our customer. It also positions Wärtsilä to continue to support Höegh LNG on their decarbonisation and digital development journey. Expert Insight and the remote support services offered enables issues to be resolved proactively without having to have the physical presence of a service engineer. These services also lessen the environmental footprint and address concerns regarding cyber security,” added Henrik Wilhelms, Director Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä.

HLNG is a long-time customer of Wärtsilä, and the two companies have collaborated on various projects aimed at improving efficiencies and reducing emissions.