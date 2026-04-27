Enbridge B.C. natural gas pipeline expansion receives federal approval

Enbridge Inc. has announced that the Canadian government has approved the Sunrise Expansion Program, a CAN$4 billion natural gas expansion of Enbridge's west coast pipeline system in British Columbia (B.C.).

The project is an essential energy infrastructure project that has been found to be in the public interest.

Sunrise Expansion is designed to add approximately 300 million ft3/d of natural gas transportation capacity to the southern portion of the west coast pipeline system. Once in service, the added natural gas transportation capacity is expected to strengthen energy security and affordability by supporting access to natural gas during periods of peak demand. Natural gas transported on the west coast system is used to heat homes, hospitals, businesses, and schools. It also supports electric power generation, industrial activity across B.C. and global LNG exports.

Expected to contribute more than CAN$3 billion to Canada's economy, the project will involve the hiring of approximately 2500 workers during construction, including workers from local communities and Indigenous groups in B.C. To date, more than CAN$52 million has been spent on the hiring and procuring of services from Indigenous businesses.

The project will include the construction of new pipeline segments along the existing system, additional natural gas compression, and upgrades and modifications to existing facilities.

Construction is scheduled to begin in July 2026, with a targeted in-service date in late 2028.

“The multi-billion dollar Sunrise Expansion Program is a shovel-ready, critical natural gas infrastructure project that supports the advancement of Canada's energy superpower ambitions. We are thankful for the support of the Canadian government and other stakeholders who have helped to bring this project to fruition at this critical time for the country. We're proud of our long history investing and building in Canada and B.C., and are excited about the role this project will play in increasing economic prosperity and energy security,” said Greg Ebel, Enbridge's CEO and President.

“Our commitment to Canadians was to get projects approved and built – and with today's approval of the Sunrise Expansion Program, we're doing just that. This project will enable us to heat more homes, businesses, hospitals, and schools, while bolstering B.C. industry, including for LNG, and creating thousands of jobs. It is proof that, in partnership with industry and Indigenous partners, we can strengthen energy security and price stability and create new international trade opportunities, while meeting rigorous environmental and safety standards. This is what being an energy superpower looks like,” added Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

“Enbridge's Sunrise Expansion Project is an important initiative for B.C. B.C. is facing a time of major expansion as we work to bring online major industrial projects throughout the province. The Sunrise Expansion Project is a part of this work and will help support electric power generation, industry development, and LNG export facilities, while also ensuring affordable and reliable power for communities throughout the region. Enbridge's commitment to using Canadian steel mill and pipe ensure that investments stay in Canada and that Canadians experience all the benefits of this expansion,” concluded Minister Adrian Dix, B.C. Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions.