Klaipeda LNG to be supplied to Inkoo LNG terminal

At the end of January, a transhipment operation occurred at the Klaipeda LNG terminal, operated by the international energy terminal operator, KN Energies. A record amount of 105 000 m3 of LNG was transferred from the FSRU Independence to the conventionally-sized Amur River LNG vessel. Norway’s Equinor will take the LNG from Klaipeda and deliver to the Inkoo LNG terminal in Finland.

These volumes of LNG from Equinor are the largest ever reloaded from the FSRU Independence to a conventionally sized vessel the terminal's inception.

Until now, commercial LNG transhipments from the Independence storage vessel have been limited to small scale LNG carriers. Typically, less than 10 000 m3 of LNG have been transhipped, with the largest transhipment of just over 17 000 m3 of LNG.

The 288 m long Amur River is fit for operation under low temperatures and ice conditions with the ice class 1A FS. The LNG vessel will transport LNG filled in Klaipeda for Equinor to the Inkoo LNG terminal in Finland.

Finland's demand for natural gas is being met by imports of LNG since the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia suffered a rupture and was shut down in early October 2023. The LNG is transported by sea to the Inkoo FSRU Exemplar, and the gas is transported by pipeline from the LNG storage vessel to the shore.

“This extraordinary transhipment once again highlights that the Klaipeda LNG terminal not only serves as the main source of natural gas supply to Lithuania but also acts as infrastructure of regional importance, thus ensuring gas supplies to other countries. We are pleased to exert additional endeavours in supporting Finland's natural gas requirements during this challenging period for the country, especially when the natural gas pipeline supply chain has not yet been restored,” said Mindaugas Navikas, Chief Commercial Officer of KN Energies.