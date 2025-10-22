EemsEnergyTerminal partners with EXMAR for terminal extension

EXMAR has entered into a strategic partnership with EemsEnergyTerminal, a subsidiary of Gasunie and Vopak, to extend the operation of the Eemshaven LNG import terminal after 2027. As part of the collaboration, EXMAR intends to own and operate two FSRUs with a combined storage capacity of approximately 190 000 m3 LNG.

EXMAR plans to convert an LNG carrier into a modern FSRU, designed to enhance terminal efficiency. This new FSRU will then replace the existing FSRU and be positioned next to the FSRU EEMSHAVEN LNG that remains on site.

EemsEnergyTerminal’s intention is to charter the two FSRUs from EXMAR, providing its customers with direct access to the Dutch TTF gas market. This development supports the continued diversification of supply sources and strengthens the security of supply for both the Netherlands and the Northwest European region.

EemsEnergyTerminal expects to conclude the open season by early 1Q26, enabling future customers to book long-term capacity at the terminal. The extension of operations is still subject to a positive final investment decision.

In the coming months, EXMAR will support EemsEnergyTerminal and work with all relevant stakeholders to develop the next generation FSRU. This will ensure more efficient and reliable operations for the Eemshaven LNG import terminal.