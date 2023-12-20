LNG Croatia receives 80th LNG cargo
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
The 80th UPP transport ship Methane Julia Louise has docked at the UPP Terminal at LNG Hrvatska.
All safety checks have been successfully completed, and the transhipment of UPP to the FSRU ship LNG Croatia is underway.
The Methane Julia Louise will leave the area of the Terminal and special purpose port area on 21 December 2023, in the early morning hours.
