FSRU LNG Croatia returns home

After 55 days, the FSRU vessel LNG Croatia has returned to the LNG terminal.

Following the installation and implementation of the new regasification module and the five-year class renewal, FSRU LNG Croatia has berthed at the LNG terminal in Omišalj on the island of Krk.

Now begins days of preparation for its commissioning, including final testing and inspection of both the FSRU vessel and the onshore part of the terminal, aiming for a safe and reliable start of commercial operation on 26 October 2025.