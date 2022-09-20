Corinth Pipeworks is awarded contract for the Alexandroupolis FSRU pipeline

Corinth Pipeworks has been awarded a contract for the Alexandroupolis FSRU pipeline.

Corinth Pipeworks has been awarded a contract by Saipem S.p.A for the development of an offshore and onshore natural gas pipeline by Gastrade. The FSRU will be connected to the National Natural Gas Transmission System of Greece through a 28 km long pipeline through which the gasified LNG will be transmitted to Northeastern Europe, with the prospect of also supplying Ukraine.

Corinth Pipeworks’ proposal was evaluated as the most advantageous, providing a both technically and economically feasible solution. The offer consists of 28 km of 30 in. SAWL steel pipes, which also includes anti-corrosion coating and concrete weight coating. The entire quantity of pipes will be manufactured and externally coated at the company’s plant in Thisvi, Viotia, Greece. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2023.

The development of the pipeline plays a decisive role in the energy security of Greece, Northeastern Europe, and contributes decisively to the smooth energy transition and heterogeneity of supply to this extremely sensitive region.

The pipeline’s construction and operation will strengthen the strategic role of Greece as an energy hub for the wider region of Northeastern Europe and will offer alternative sources and routes of natural gas supply, strengthening security of supply and energy autonomy in a challenging period.