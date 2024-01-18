Van Oord to construct FSRU jetty at Wilhelmshaven

Van Oord has been contracted by FSRU Wilhelmshaven (a joint venture between ENGIE and Tree Energy Solution [TES]) to construct an FSRU jetty at Wilhelmshaven in Germany.

Responsibility for the operation of the second FSRU project in Wilhelmshaven lies with the state-owned Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET), which is implementing – together with its partners TES and ENGIE – one of the priority projects backed by Germany’s LNG Acceleration law, passed in May 2022. This law aims to plug the supply gap and bolster Germany’s security of supply when it comes to energy. Van Oord is offering a unique concept by combining its wide range of marine services.

To meet the growing energy demand, it is crucial to have energy facilities that are both efficient and safe. Van Oord is dedicated to offering safe and efficient solutions to provide and protect such infrastructure. In Wilhelmshaven, Van Oord is responsible for the procurement and construction of the FSRU jetty. Leveraging its experience in dredging, infrastructure and offshore energy, Van Oord is fully mobilised to ensure the successful implementation of the project within an ambitious timeline. To expedite the process, monopiles are used as the foundation for the jetty. Van Oord is installing a total of 10 monopiles, including scour protection. The foundations are equipped with platforms, catwalks and furniture. In addition, a trailing suction hopper dredger is being deployed to dredge the berth pocket and turning basin.

“We are proud to be part of this project, leveraging our extensive portfolio of marine capabilities. Through the synergy of our expertise, experience and cutting-edge equipment, we were able to provide a tailor-made integrated solution to our client's challenge,” said August Runge, Commercial Director at Van Oord.