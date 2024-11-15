 Skip to main content
  4. ACCIONA to build new breakwater to shelter floating port terminal in Ravenna

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

ACCIONA, in a consortium with the Italian company RCM Construzioni, will build a breakwater to shelter the new floating terminal for industrial use at the Port of Ravenna in Italy.

The breakwater, which has a tender budget of €216 million, will consist of a vertical dock, built with concrete caissons; it will be 880 m long and 22 m wide.

The infrastructure will be located 8.5 km from the coastline off Punta Marina, south of the Port of Ravenna, in the North Adriatic Sea, and has a completion deadline in 24 months.

The Port Authority of the North-Central Adriatic Sea will finance the works through a loan granted by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, one of Italy's leading development banks.

