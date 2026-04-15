EXMAR launches FSRU conversion works for EemsEnergyTerminal

EXMAR launched the conversion works for a new FSRU, advancing the long-term expansion of the EemsEnergyTerminal (a subsidiary of Gasunie and Vopak). The move follows the signing of the conditional charter party covering both the extension of the existing Eemshaven LNG FSRU and a newly converted FSRU and is based on the intention of EemsEnergyTerminal to take conditional final investment decision (FID) in 1H26.

EXMAR has now secured the vessel for the conversion project, being a dual fuel diesel electric membrane LNG carrier. EXMAR also initiated engineering activities and ordered a 750 million ft3/d LNG regasification plant with gas solutions.

The conversion works are a next step in realising the continued operations of the EemsEnergyTerminal, with an anticipated configuration of two FSRUs owned and operated by EXMAR. The converted FSRU would be positioned next to EXMAR’s EEMSHAVEN LNG that remains on site. The terminal is anticipated to have a combined storage capacity of approximately 190 000 m3 LNG and a total regasification capacity of 1350 million ft3/d, with improved performance.

EXMAR’s CEO, Carl-Antoine Saverys, stated: “By starting these works for the FSRU conversion, EXMAR and EemsEnergyTerminal continue to work towards an improved LNG import solution for Europe’s energy security. This project reinforces EXMAR’s unique experience in floating LNG infrastructure.”