FSRU Toscana terminal in operation until 2044

On the occasion of the publication of the Continuous Capacity available for annual and multi-year allocation with expression of interest, OLT Offshore LNG Toscana has announced that FSRU Toscana will be in operation until the end of 2044, as a result of the extension of the useful life of the terminal.

In 2024, while the terminal was in the shipyard to carry out the extraordinary maintenance intervention, OLT also carried out a set of works aimed at extending the useful life of FSRU Toscana, after which RINA (Italian Naval Registry) issued the declaration certifying the extension of the useful life of the terminal for an additional 20 years, ensuring operability and reliability until 2044.

Available capacity

The capacity published by OLT is available for the annual and multi-year allocation process from Gas Year 2027/2028 to Gas Year 2044/2045. For the current Gas Year, and until Gas Year 2026/2027, the capacity has already been fully allocated.

The Continuous Capacity, offered in slots of 165 000 liqm3, is equal to:

29 slots in Gas Years 2027/2028 and 2028/2029.

31 slots from Gas Year 2029/2030 to Gas Year 2043/2044.

7 slots in Gas Year 2044/2045.